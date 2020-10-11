IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians are now at the top of the points table with 10 points.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In what was a thrilling contest, the Mumbai Indians on Sunday defeated Delhi Capitals at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi to reach the top of the points table of IPL 2020. Delhi, however, has now slipped to the second position, with five wins from seven games.

Kolkata Knight Riders (8 points and +0.017 net run rate) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (8 points and -0.820 net run rate) hold the third and fourth place while Sunrisers Hyderabad (6 points and +0.153 net run rate) are at fifth place.

Rajasthan Royals (6 points and -0.872 net run rate) and Chennai Super Kings (4 points and -0.588 net run rate) hold the sixth and seventh position respectively. Kings XI Punjab, meanwhile, is at the bottom of the points table with just 2 points.

Orange cap holder of IPL 2020:

KL Rahul, currently, holds the orange cap with 387 runs. His teammate Mayank Agarwal holds the second position with 337 runs. Faf du Plessis and David Warner hold the third and fourth position with 307 and 275 runs respectively with Jonny Bairstow has managed to score 257 runs in the tournament so far.

Shreyas Iyer has scored 245 runs in the tournament so far while Suryakumar Yadav holds the seventh position in the list of highest run-getters with 233 runs. Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma have scored 223, 220 and 216 runs respectively.

Purple cap holder of IPL 2020:

Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada holds the purple cap with 17 wickets. He is followed by Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Bould who have taken 11 wickets. The fourth and fifth position in the list of highest wicket-takers in held by Rashid Khan (10 wickets) and Mohammed Shami (10 wickets) respectively. Jofra Archer, James Pattinson and Yuzvendra Chahal have managed to take 9 wickets each with Anrich Nortje and Ravi Bishnoi have taken 8 wickets each.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma