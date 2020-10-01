Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab are coming off narrow defeats and will be itching to register their second win in the tournament.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Kings XI Punjab in match 13 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. The two teams have competed against each other 24 times in the IPL history and Mumbai leads the contest with 13 wins against Punjab’s 11.

The two teams are coming off narrow defeats and will be itching to register their second win in the tournament. Punjab and Mumbai are ranked fifth and sixth respectively on the points table and will be aiming to get a spot in top four with the win tonight.

It remains to be seen whether Jamaican cricket Chris Gayle — who has not played a single match in IPL 2020 so far — will get a spot in Punjab’s playing XI tonight. Mumbai, on the other hand, are likely to go unchanged.

Here are the latest updates from game 13 between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab:

Playing XI:

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul(wk,c), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Nair, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Kings XI Punjab opt to bowl

Kings XI Punjab have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Mumbai Indians in game 13.

Toss at 7 pm:

The toss between the two teams will be held at 7 pm.

SQUAD:

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP):



Lokesh Rahul, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh

Mumbai Indians (MI):

Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Digvijay Deshmukh, Aditya Tare (wk), Saurabh Tiwary, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson

Posted By: Lakshay Raja