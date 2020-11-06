Jasprit Bumrah has taken 27 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 13.92 and an economy of 6.71. He is followed in the list by Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada, who has 25 taken wickets in 15 matches.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Mumbai Indians bowler Jasprit Bumrah regained the Purple Cap after his match-winning spell of 4 for 14 against Delhi Capitals in the first qualifier of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Bumrah has taken 27 wickets in 14 matches at an average of 13.92 and an economy of 6.71. He is followed in the list by Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada, who has 25 taken wickets in 15 matches.

"I am okay with not getting wickets and winning the tournament," Bumrah said after the match. "I have been given a role so I just want to execute that role. Opening yorker was really important. I decided I will do that early in the game and when it comes off it's always nice. I am always ready when the captain wants me to bowl."

With 670 runs in 14 matches at an average of 55.83 and a strike rate of over 129, Kings XI Punjab's skipper KL Rahul holds the Orange Cap. Rahul is followed in the list by David Warner, who has scored 529 runs in 14 matches at an average of 44.08. Warner can still surpass Rahul by the end of the tournament as Sunrisers Hyderabad have qualified for the playoffs, while KXIP have been knocked out.

MI beat DC by 57 runs

Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 57 runs to qualify for the finals of the Indian Premier League 2020. Chasing a total of 201, Delhi lost its top-order without a run on the board, and failed to recover from that.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja