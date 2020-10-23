Mumbai Indian and Chennai Super Kings have faced each other 29 times in the Indian Premier League history and the former holds a 17-12 win/loss record

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Chennai Super Kings in game 41 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday. The two teams have faced each other 29 times in the IPL history and Mumbai holds a 17-12 win/loss record.

Chennai had defeated the Rohit Sharma-men in the opening match of the tournament by five wickets, but not much has gone their way since then. A defeat in tonight will end Chennai’s race to the playoffs and take Mumbai to the top spot of the points table. It remains to be seen whether Imran Tahir will make it to CSK’s playing XI tonight.

Here are the latest updates from game 41 between CSK and MI:

Chennai Super Kings lose half their side in powerplay

Trent Boult has dismissed Ravindra Jadeja for 7. Chennai Super Kings are five down in powerplay.

Chennai Super Kings lose 4 wickets in first 3 overs of must-win clash against Mumbai Indians

Chennai Super Kings are four down for just three runs. Exceptional bowling by Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah in powerplay.

Bumrah breathes fire as Chennai Super Kings lose top order in second over

Bumrah has dismissed Ambati Rayudu and N Jagadeeshan in the second over of the match. Chennai Super Kings are three down with just three runs on the scoreboard.

Trent Boult gets Ruturaj Gaikwad for a duck

Poor start for Chennai Super Kings in the must win match as Trent Boult gets Ruturaj Gaikwad for a duck.





Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis begin Chennai Super Kings' innings

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis have begun Chennai Super Kings' innings against Mumbai Indians. Trent Boult is with the new ball.

Playing XI:

Chennai Super Kings: Sam Curram, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (Wk, C), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (Wk), Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (C), Krunal Pandya, Nathan Counter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah





Mumbai Indians opt to bowl

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and opted to bowl against Chennai Super Kings. Kieron Pollard will captain Mumbai in the absence of Rohit Sharma.

Toss at 7 pm

The toss between the two teams will be held at 7 pm (IST).

Squads:

Mumbai Indians (MI): Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Digvijay Deshmukh, Aditya Tare (wk), Saurabh Tiwary, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma

