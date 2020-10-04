IPL 2020, MI vs SRH Updates: The 17th game of the IPL 2020 will be played between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Sharjah (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: After beating King XI Punjab significantly in their previous game, Mumbai Indians would look to continue the momentum when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 17th game of the IPL 2020 at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium today.

From batting to bowling to fielding, Mumbai Indians look a well-balanced side and will have their nose ahead against Sunrisers Hyderabad today. However, the same cannot be said about David Warner's side. Hyderabad's batting is a huge concern for them as the team as repeatedly struggled to score big in the tournament. To add to SRH's worry, doubts remained over lead seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar's participation in the match today.

Here are the Latest Updates from the 17th game of the IPL 2020 between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Rohit Sharma departs for 6

After hitting a six, Rohit Sharma is gone. Sandeep Sharma bowled a brilliant delivery to get rid of the Mumbai Indians' skipper

Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma begin Mumbai's innings

The first game of Sunday has begin. Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma are opening the innings for Mumbai

Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Rohit Sharm wins toss, Mumbai Indians to bat first

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bat first. "We will bat first. It has been our strength and we will back that. It is a good pitch and the toss doesn't really matter. The game against KKR was also a perfect game. We have seen few games here, you have to believe and trust your instincts when you play in grounds like these. We are playing the same team," says Rohit Sharma

Meanwhile, David Warner says, "Definitely would have batted as well. Exactly the same what Rohit was saying there the way our team shapes up we are confident in our bowlers to defend. We have seen some high totals here but it also gives a chance to the bowlers to pinch a couple of wickets. I think Bhuvi is a big loss for us. It is about making sure the bowlers are communicating and bowling in partnerships again. We have to do that well here today"

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (capt), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (capt), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi

Toss at 3 pm

The toss of the 17th game of the IPL 2020 will take place at 3 pm

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma