With five wins in seven matches, Mumbai Indians sit comfortably at the second spot in the points table, while Kolkata Knight Riders are are placed fourth with four wins in as many matches.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders will take on Mumbai Indians in game 32 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday. With five wins in seven matches, the Mumbai-based franchise sits comfortably at the second spot in the points table, while KKR are are placed fourth with four wins in as many matches.

It remains to be seen whether Sunil Narine — who was reported for suspect bowling action in match against Kings XI Punjab — will be playing tonight. Mumbai, on the other hand, is likely to go unchanged. The match will be played in Abu Dhabi from 7:30 pm (IST).

Here are the latest updates from game 32 between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders:

Pat Cummins' half-century guides Kolkata Knight Riders to 148 against Mumbai Indians

Kolkata were 61 at the loss of five wickets when Pat Cummins came to bat. He has brought up an invaluable half century with a four in the final over of the innings

Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan bring up 100 for Kolkata Knight Riders after top-order collapses

With Pat Cummins and Eoin Morgan well settled, Kolkata Knight Riders will be eying 150 from this point.

Rahul Chahar gets Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill on consecutive deliveries

Trouble for Kolkata Knight Riders as Rahul Chahar gets Dinesh Karthik and Shubman Gill on consecutive deliveries of the eighth over.

Dinesh Karthik joins Shubman Gill after Kolkata Knight Riders lose second wicket inside powerplay

Kolkata Knight Riders are two down inside powerplay. Great start for Mumbai Indians.

Kolkata Knight Riders lose Rahul Tripathi early after opting to bat first

A brilliant catch by Suryakumar Yadav has sent back Rahul Tripathi in the third over of the match. Kolkata Knight Riders are one down.

Kolkata Knight Riders off to a slow start after opting to bat first

Slow start by Kolkata Knight Riders after opting to bat first against Mumbai Indians.

Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill begin Kolkata Knight Riders' innings

Rahul Tripathi and Shubman Gill have begun Kolkata Knight Riders' innings. Trent Boult is with the new ball.

Playing XI:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (Wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jasprit Bumrah

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (Wk), Andre Russell, Chris Green, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna

Kolkata Knight Riders opt to bat first

Kolkata Knight Riders have won the toss and opted to bat first against Mumbai Indians in game 32.

Toss at 7 pm:

The toss between the two teams will be held at 7 pm (IST).

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Tom Banton, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Andre Russell, Rahul Tripathi, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddharth

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai

Posted By: Lakshay Raja