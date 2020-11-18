New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings dominated the social media during the course of the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League 2020 despite failing to make it to playoffs for the first time in the history of the cash-rich league.

The Yellow Army was the most tweeted-about team during the tournament, followed by Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore, title winners Mumbai Indians, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Kings XI Punjab, and Delhi Capitals, according to a report by Dainik Jagran.

Chennai had a disastrous campaign and was the first team to be knocked out in a season that was marked by its tight race to the playoffs. Chennai, however, had won its maiden encounter in the tournament against Mumbai. The tournament opener was the most tweeted-about match, partly because it marked the return of MS Dhoni to the cricket field after a 14-month hiatus. The opening match was played on September 19 -- nearly six months after the tournament was delayed amid the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic and subsequent unavailability of foreign players.

Virat Kohli was the most tweeted-about player throughout the course of the tournament. Kohli had a decent season, though his team RCB made it to the qualifiers after a four-year gap. The team was knocked out by Sunrisers Hyderabad in the eliminator. Kings XI Punjab player Nicholas Pooran's gravity-defying save topped the list of best twitter moments, while Sachin Tendulkar's tweet appreciating Pooran's fielding was the golden tweet of the season.

Mumbai Indians had won IPL 2020 after a comfortable five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in the finals. This was the fifth time Rohit Sharma's men had lifted the trophy.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja