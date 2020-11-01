IPL 2020: "Definitely not," said Dhoni on Sunday when asked if it was his last game ever for Chennai Super Kings.

Abu Dhabi (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Chennai Super Kings skipper and former Indian wicket-keeper batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Sunday cleared the air over his retirement from the Indian Premier League and hinted that he will likely play in the next season of the cash-rich league.

"Definitely not," said Dhoni during toss against Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi when asked if it was his last game ever for Chennai Super Kings.

Danny Morrison : Could this be your last game in yellow ? #MSDhoni : Definitely Not!#CSK have won the toss and they will bowl first against #KXIP in Match 53 of #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/KhaDJFcApe — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 1, 2020

Dhoni, who is regarded as India's most successful captain, had bid adieu to international cricket on August 15 this year. Putting an end to his 16-year-old career, the former Indian skipper posted a heartfelt message on social media and thanked his fans "for their love and support" throughout his journey.

"Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," Dhoni said on his Instagram post.

Following his retirement from international cricket, it was speculated that Dhoni might retire from the IPL after the 13th season of the cash-rich league. However, the Chennai Super Kings skipper has made it clear that Sunday's game will not be his "last game in the yellows".

Meanwhile, the Chennai Super Kings have not been able to perform at their best in this year's IPL and have constantly struggled. In 13 games, MS Dhoni's side has won just 5 matches and have been knocked out of the tournament.

Speaking about his team's performance in this year's IPL, Dhoni has said that his side is "trying to go back to the process and see if the process is wrong or maybe they are able to execute".

"Result is always a byproduct of the process. What it does is it helps you think in a positive way. We play in front of millions of people so there is nothing to hide. The fact remains that if you're busy with the process then the undue pressure of results doesn't get into the dressing room," the 39-year-old had said earlier.

