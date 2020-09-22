As MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in their second game of the contest, the Chennai skipper will be on cusp of achieving yet another milestone

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: As MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in their second game of the contest, the Chennai skipper will be on the cusp of achieving yet another milestone. In his last game, the veteran cricketer added two records to his illustrious career. He not only became the first captain to lead any franchise to 100 IPL wins, but he also became the first keeper to take 250 catches in T20 cricket.

In the last game, Dhoni only faced a couple of deliveries but now fans will eagerly waiting to see the legend in his elements. Dhoni will have yet another feather in his cap if he manages to hit five sixes against Rajasthan Royals. The maverick will join CSK teammate Suresh Raina and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma in the elite list of batsmen who have hit 300 sixes in T20 cricket.

After registering victory against Mumbai Indians, Dhoni said his team''s tremendous "experience" has paid off during the five-wicket victory over defending champions Mumbai Indians in the IPL opener on Saturday.

"The experience pays off, everyone talks about it. You get it only after you play a lot of games. 300 ODIs is a dream for anybody to play and when you put an XI on the field, you need a good mix of youngsters and experienced players," Dhoni said at the post match presentation ceremony.

"You need the experienced players to guide the youngsters on and off the field. The young players get 60-70 days with the seniors in the IPL."

