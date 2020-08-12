Dhoni has not played competitive cricket since India’s 2019 World Cup exit. The 13th edition of the IPL — scheduled to be held from September 19 in UAE — will mark the former Indian skipper’s return to the field after a gap of 13 months.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) Chief Executive Officer Kasi Viswanathan has said that the team expects its skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni to play for the side past his 40th birthday until 2022.

"We don't worry about him at all. Yes, we can expect MS Dhoni to be part of both (IPL seasons in 2020 and 2021) and probably for even the next year, 2022," Viswanathan told India Today on Tuesday.

Dhoni had recently hit the ground to prepare for the IPL. He had practised at the indoor facility at SCA International Stadium Complex using bowling machine.

Reacting on the same, Viswanathan said, “I am getting updates through the media only, saying he has been training in Jharkhand in indoor nets. But we don't have to worry about the skipper, boss. We don't worry about him at all. He knows his responsibilities and he will take care of himself and the team,”

39-year old Dhoni has led Chennai Super Kings to three IPL titles. Viswanathan’s statement has come at a time when there has been much speculation about Dhoni’s retirement from the international cricket.

Ever since India were knocked by New Zealand out of the ICC World Cup 2019, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has become a point of talk. The veteran wicket-keeper batsman and the former Indian captain had taken a sabbatical from the gentlemen’s game, speculating rumours that he might take retirement from cricket.

Dhoni is regarded as one of the best finishers of the game. The 39-year-old wicket-keeper batsman has scored 10,773 runs in ODIs, 4,876 runs in Tests and 1,617 runs in T-20s. Under Dhoni, India won the inaugural T-20 World Cup in South Africa, 2011 50-over World Cup in India and 2013 Champions Trophy in England.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja