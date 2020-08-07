The wait for the fans is about to over as the 39-year-old former Indian skipper has reportedly hit the ground to prepare for the upcoming 13th season of the IPL

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Ever since India were knocked by New Zealand out of the ICC World Cup 2019, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has become a point of talk. The veteran wicket-keeper batsman and the former Indian captain had taken a sabbatical from the gentlemen’s game, speculating rumours that he might take retirement from cricket.

However, the wait for the fans is about to over as the 39-year-old former Indian skipper has reportedly hit the ground to prepare for the upcoming 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) which will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from September 19 to November 10.

According to a report by New Indian Express, Dhoni is preparing at the JSCA International Stadium Complex for the IPL 2020. “He (Dhoni) visited the JSCA International Stadium Complex last week. He practised at the indoor facility using bowling machine,” New Indian Express quoted Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) office-bearer as saying.

“He did batting practice for two days over the weekend, but has not returned since. I honestly don’t know what are his plans or whether he will come back for training. We only know he has visited the facility for practice,” he added.

MS Dhoni’s up the top, then Kumar Sangakkara and Brendon McCullum: Adam Gilchrist

Former Australian legend Adam Gilchrist, who is regarded as one of the best wicket-keepers of the game, feels that MS Dhoni is the best wicket-keeper ever to play the game.

“Look it got to be Dhoni ...my name is Gilly not silly I understand I’m talking to an Indian with a lot of Indian supporters so of course, Dhoni’s up the top then Sangakara and Brendon (McCullum),” said Gilchrist while speaking to TV presenter Madonna Tixeira in her show ‘Live Connect’.

“Mark Boucher unfortunately a little bit short carrier due to an eye injury but what outstanding group cricketers,” added Gilchrist.

Dhoni is regarded as one of the best finishers of the game. The 39-year-old wicket-keeper batsman has scored 10,773 runs in ODIs, 4,876 runs in Tests and 1,617 runs in T-20s. Under Dhoni, India won the inaugural T-20 World Cup in South Africa, 2011 50-over World Cup in India and 2013 Champions Trophy in England. Under Dhoni’s captaincy, the Men in Blue also rose to the number one rank in the ICC Test Championship.

