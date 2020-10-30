A video shared by the official Twitter handle of Kolkata knight Riders on Friday showed MS Dhoni giving some valuable tips to Varun Chakravarthy after the conclusion of the match. Watch:

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni won hearts on social media again after he was seen giving tips to Kolkata Knight Riders bowler Varun Chakravarthy following the conclusion of the match on Thursday night in Dubai.

Chakravarthy had dismissed Dhoni for just 1 at a crucial moment of game 49 of the Indian Premier League 2020. This was the second time the youngster had cleaned up Dhoni in the tournament.

Chakravarthy has had a decent outing in IPL 2020 so far. He picked up his maiden five-wicket haul in the cash-rich league during match against Delhi Capitals. Speaking at the post-match conference, ehrecalled his time as an architect when he could not make ends meet and how switching to cricket in 2015 changed everything for him.

“This is a surreal moment for me because I didn’t get wickets in the last few gams. I wanted to get one or two wickets today, but I ended up with five,” Chakravarthy said after the match. “I pretty much started my spin bowling in 2018, that’s when I got my breakthrough in TNPL, it’s been high and lows. Last year, I didn’t get many chances and I injured myself. I am grateful for making a comeback this year.”

Kolkata Knight Riders are placed fifth in the points table and will need to win their final match by a decent margin to find a spot in the playoffs.

