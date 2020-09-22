The opening game of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings garnered more than 20 crore views, the highest ever opening day viewership for any sporting league in any country.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The opening game of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings garnered more than 20 crore views, the highest ever opening day viewership for any sporting league in any country.

BCCI's secretary Jay Shah took to Twitter to announce the feat. "Opening match of #Dream11IPL sets a new record! As per BARC, an unprecedented 20crore people tuned in to watch the match. Highest ever opening day viewership for any sporting league in any country- no league has ever opened as big as this," he wrote on Twitter quoting a Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) survey.

The Indian Premier League also confirmed the news from its official Twitter account. "Thank you, India. It's been a dream start to #Dream11IPL. We've recorded highest ever TV & DIGITAL viewership in IPL history. 200 million viewership - #MIvCSK @ChennaiIPL DelhiCapitals @lionsdenkxip @KKRiders @mipaltan @rajasthanroyals @RCBTweets @SunRisers." IPL tweeted.

The opening match marked the return of cricketer MS Dhoni after 437 days as he last played a match during the 2019 World Cup. CSK made a winning start in the tournament after it defeated Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener on September 19.

With this, Dhoni became the first skipper in IPL to record 100 wins as the leader of a franchise. CSK had been on a five-match losing streak against Mumbai, but after winning the match on Saturday, the Dhoni-led franchise finally gained a victory over the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians.

