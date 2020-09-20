IPL 2020 DC vs KXIP: Netizens praise Mohammad Shami as he rips into Delhi's top order
New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: As Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) set out to face Delhi Capitals (DC) in their opening clash of the IPL 2020, pacer Mohammed Shami tore into Delhi's top order producing a fiery spell claiming 3 wickets after conceding 15 runs in four overs.
The Indian speedster first sent Prithvi Shaw to Pavillion with the help Chris Jordan who took the perfect catch. Later, the 30-yr-old bowler picked the wicket of West Indies' slogger Shimron Hetmyer. Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer turned out to be the third victim of the Indian pacer. Her's how social media reacted to Shami's fiery spell.
Notably, this was Shami's best ever IPL spell against his old team, beating his previous best of 3/21, which he had picked up for KXIP against Mumbai Indians last season.
A magnificent spell
4-0-15-3— ____ ___ Umair Khan (@khanUmair90) September 20, 2020
A magnificent spell by Mohammad Shami comes to an end!#IPL2020#stoinis#DCvKXIP pic.twitter.com/95mHjrYBtW
Shami is on fire
Shami is on fireeee ____#IPL2020— Kushagra (@45kkushagra) September 20, 2020
Shami to DC
Shami to Dc - #DCvKXIP pic.twitter.com/B7tM0loaZh— neet_fad_do (@neet_fad_do) September 20, 2020
purple cap in the offing
Shami coming for the purple cap this year— Gurdeep #RCB _ (@gurdeep0701) September 20, 2020
Shami in full form
Mohammad Shami on full form !!#MohammadShami #IPL2020 #DCvsKXIP #DC #KXIP #SoCalledCinema pic.twitter.com/cEAkXXoCgP— So Called Cinema (@socalledcinemaa) September 20, 2020
Delhi Capitals managed to score 157 runs at a loss of eight wickets during their opening Indian Premier League 2020 encounter against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday. Kings XI Punjab won the toss and opted to bowl first against Delhi Capitals in the second match of the IPL 2020 in Dubai.
Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha