New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: As Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) set out to face Delhi Capitals (DC) in their opening clash of the IPL 2020, pacer Mohammed Shami tore into Delhi's top order producing a fiery spell claiming 3 wickets after conceding 15 runs in four overs.

The Indian speedster first sent Prithvi Shaw to Pavillion with the help Chris Jordan who took the perfect catch. Later, the 30-yr-old bowler picked the wicket of West Indies' slogger Shimron Hetmyer. Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer turned out to be the third victim of the Indian pacer. Her's how social media reacted to Shami's fiery spell.

Notably, this was Shami's best ever IPL spell against his old team, beating his previous best of 3/21, which he had picked up for KXIP against Mumbai Indians last season.

Shami is on fireeee ____#IPL2020 — Kushagra (@45kkushagra) September 20, 2020

Shami coming for the purple cap this year — Gurdeep #RCB _ (@gurdeep0701) September 20, 2020

Delhi Capitals managed to score 157 runs at a loss of eight wickets during their opening Indian Premier League 2020 encounter against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday. Kings XI Punjab won the toss and opted to bowl first against Delhi Capitals in the second match of the IPL 2020 in Dubai.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha