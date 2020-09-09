The pandemic had plunged the sporting calendar for the first half of 2020 into disarray. Most Players participating in the Indian T-20 league will be playing competitive game after more than six months.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Ahead of the Indian T-20 league opener against the Mumbai side in the United Arab Emirates, Chennai team's batting coach Mike Hussey has admitted that he expected the players to be more rusty as they are coming to play competitive cricket after a long pandemic-enforced hiatus.

The pandemic had plunged the sporting calendar for the first half of 2020 into disarray. Most Players participating in the Indian T-20 league will be playing competitive game after more than six months.

In a video posted on the Chennai Team's Twitter handle, Hussey said, "Bit of a dodgy start, we had to quarantine ourselves for a bit extra, we are on the right track now, we have our negative COVID results, boys are now training hard and are looking forward to the IPL. They are getting rid of all the rustiness and they are looking in good form. I have been really impressed with the guys, the way they have approached their training has been great, all the guys are very keen and I must admit that I expected all the guys to be a bit more rusty than they are."

Hussey said that it would be challenging for the players to deal with isolation while being stuck in a hotel throughout the tournament.

"We have stuck to the rules, we have got a good bubble around us, if we stick to the rules then we should be fine. I think it is going to be tough for every player and support staff. It is something we have not experienced before. We have experienced players in our lineup and they understand their game. We need to mentally deal with things. I think the mental side of the game would be really important. Dealing with isolation and being stuck in a hotel will be really challenging," he said.

The tournament is scheduled to begin on September 19 in the United Arab Emirates, nearly six months after it was indefinitely delayed amid the threat of the coronavirus pandemic and the consequent unavailability of the foreign players. Chennai will be playing against Mumbai in the tournament opener

Posted By: Lakshay Raja