IPL 2020 SRH vs MI Updates: David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Kieron Pollard’s Mumbai Indians in the Indian?Premier League.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to clash in the last league game of IPL 2020 on Tuesday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. It's a do or die match for Sunrisers Hyderabad as only victory will ensure their entry into the qualifiers. Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians will also be looking to end their last league match on a high note. While Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore have already made it to the qualifiers, today'game will decide whether KKR or SRH make it to the final four.

Here are the live updates of IPL 2020, SRH vs MI:

7:30 PM The SunRisers Hyderabad players are out on the field. Rohit Sharma is opening the innings for Mumbai after a brief gap along with Quinton de Kock.

7:00 PM Here is the toss! Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and elected to bowl. Rohit Sharma is back to lead Mumbai Indians! Rohit Sharma is fit again and he is out there for the toss. Great news for Mumbai Indians!

Teams: Mumbai Indians (Playing XI):

Three changes for MI: Rohit is in for Jayant Yadav. Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested. James Pattinson and Dhawal Kulkarni are in the XI.

Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Dhawal Kulkarni

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI):

One change for SRH: Priyam Garg is in and Abhishek Sharma goes out.

David Warner(c), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan





Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha