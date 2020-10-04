IPL 2020, MI vs SRH: The Mumbai Indians on Sunday defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs in their fifth IPL 2020 game.

Sharjah (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Quinton de Kock's blistering 67 off 39 balls and a handy bowling performance from Trent Boult helped Mumbai Indians win their fifth game against Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs on Sunday at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium in the IPL 2020. With this win, Mumbai Indians have moved to the top of the points table of IPL 2020.

Batting first, Mumbai Indians put up a massive total of 208 on the board before impressive bowling performances by Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah and James Pattinson sealed the win for the team. The three took two wickets each though Pattinson and Boult fared better on the economy rate.

Chasing the target, Sunrisers Hyderabad openers David Warner and Jonny Bairstow gave a steady start to the team. Bairstow was dismissed for 25 by boult in the fifth over, just when he was beginning to look dangerous.

Warner marched on, assisted by Manish Pandey on the other end and the duo took the team over the 50-run mark. Following Pandey's dismissal in the 10th over, Warner did not get assistance from the middle order on the other end. First Kane Williamson was dismissed by Boult for just 3 and then Priyam Garg too fell cheaply for just 8.

A stunning catch by Ishan Kishan dismissed Warner for 60 and the team was reduced to 174 at the loss of 20 wickets.

A difference in approach of the batting style of the two teams could be witnessed from the number of maximums hit today. Sharjah has short boundaries and despite having some hard hitters, Sunrisers Hyderabad could clear the boundary just seven times, as against 14 times by Mumbai Indians batsmen.

"I was just thinking of scoring maximum runs off those four balls," Krunal Pandya, who scored 20 runs off just four balls, said after the match. "Haven't batted much this season and wanted to make most of it."

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma