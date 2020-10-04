New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Acrobatics were on display twice at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium as Sunrisers Hyderabad's Manish Pandey and Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan produced a stunning catch each during game 17 of the Indian Premier League 2020.

First, Pandey dived full length to grab what would otherwise have been a four to long on boundary by Kishan in the fifteenth over of the Mumbai Indians’ innings. Kishan was well-settled and looked in great touch before he was dismissed in this fashion.

Then later in the match, Kishan himself grabbed a blinder at the short third man to dismissed David Warner for 60. Kishan’s catch was instrumental in Mumbai Indians’ win against Sunrisers Hyderabad, given that Warner was the only remaining batsman for Hyderabad at that point in the match.

Incidentally, Kishan was the victim of Pandey’s sensation catch in the first innings of the match. He was dismissed in the 15th over just when he was beginning to look dangerous, and perhaps could have easily scored his half-century were it not for Pandey’s blinder.

The official Twitter handle of the Indian Premier League shared the moment, writing, “ICYMI - Catch marvel: SuperMan-ish. He saw, he flew, he caught - Take a bow @im_manishpandey. That was a stunning catch. Right on the list of best so far in the tournament.”

Watch the two videos here:

Manish Pandey whatey Catch pic.twitter.com/1eHWlceRqQ — Ram (@edgbaston_149) October 4, 2020

Posted By: Lakshay Raja