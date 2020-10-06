IPL 2020, MI vs RR: While Raina has played 193 games in IPL, it was Rohit Sharma's 194th match in the Indian Premier League.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Star Indian batsman and the captain of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma, on Tuesday surpassed Chennai Super Kings' star all-rounder Suresh Raina to become the second most-capped Indian Premier League player.

The Hitman of Indian cricket, Rohit moved to the second spot after he played Tuesday's match against Rajasthan Royals at the Shaikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. While Raina has played 193 games in IPL, it was Rohit Sharma's 194th match in the Indian Premier League. Now Rohit is only behind CSK skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni who have played 195 IPL matches and sits at the top of the list.

In another record, Rohit, if he hits a fifty in today's game will also surpass Suresh Raina in the list of Indian players with most fifties in IPL. The Mumbai opener currently is tied at the top with Chennai Super Kings’ Suresh Raina. Both the players have scored 38 half-centuries in the tournament over the years.

If Rohit scores a fifty against Royals, he would surpass Raina to become the Indian player with most fifties in IPL (39). However, the right-hand batsman will remain behind David Warner who tops the list of players with most IPL fifties with 45 fifties throughout his IPL career.

In today's fixture, the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians lock their horns with Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals at the Shaikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Mumbai is second at the points table behind Delhi Capitals, in their 5 matches played so far in the tournament. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals after starting the tournament well, suffered two consecutive losses bringing the team's morale down.

Playing XIs in today's match:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler(w), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi

Posted By: Talib Khan