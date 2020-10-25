Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan got a thick outside edge off a short ball by Kartik Tyagi in the 11th over of the match. Archer initially misjudged it but recovered well and timed his jump to perfection to grab the ball in his right hand.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer grabbed a stunning catch at third man to dismiss Mumbai Indians batsman Ishan Kishan at a crucial moment in game 45 of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Sunday.

Watch the video here:

Kishan was playing at 37 and was beginning to look dangerous when he was dismissed in this fashion.





