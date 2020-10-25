IPL 2020, MI vs RR: Hardik Pandya on Sunday smashed the quickest fifty for Mumbai Indians in the history of the cash-rich league.

Abu Dhabi (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Sunday showed his six-hitting capabilities as he smashed the quickest fifty for Mumbai Indians in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 27-year-old, who was playing his 77th IPL game, took just 21 balls to score 60 runs.

In his blistering innings against Rajasthan Royals at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday, Pandya smashed a whopping seven sixes and two fours to help his side reach 195 for the loss of just five wickets.

Pandya, who came to the crease after skipper Kieron Pollard's dismissal, got off to a slow start. He, however, changed the gear after the 16th over and started smashing the Rajasthan Royals bowlers. He hit 52 runs from the last 12 balls -- 6, 1, 6, 6, 6, 0, 1, 6, 4, 4, 6 and 6 -- that he faced.

Players who have scored the quickest fifties for Mumbai Indians in IPL:

Hardik Pandya -- 17 balls

Ishan Kishan -- 17 balls

Kieron Pollard -- 17 balls

Harbhajan Singh -- 19 balls

Hardik Pandya -- 20 balls

Kieron Pollard -- 20 balls

Top three batsmen who scored the most runs in the last three overs in IPL:

Virat Kohli -- 57 runs off 14 balls against Gujarat Lions

Hardik Pandya -- 52 runs off 12 balls against Rajasthan Royals

Andre Russell -- 50 runs off 17 balls against Mumbai Indians

However, Pandya's blistering innings couldn't help Mumbai Indians beat Rajasthan Royals as Ben Stokes smashed his second IPL ton to help his side win the high-scoring clash on Sunday in Abu Dhabi.

Following the match, Pandya was widely praised by skipper Kieron Pollard, who said that the all-rounder brought his side back in the game after initial blows.

"Hardik brought us straight back in the game with that knock at the halfway stage. We could have got a couple of wickets more, but the wicket ended up becoming a little better," Pollard said.

"He (Hardik) went out and scored 60* off 21, an innings like that and we end up on the losing side, that's just tough luck," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma