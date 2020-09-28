Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: The IPL 2020 on Monday saw a nail-biting thriller after the match between Mumbai Indians and Royals Challengers Bangalore witnessed the second super over of the tournament. Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore, however, maintained its calm and won the super over of the game. This was the second match of IPL 2020 that moved into the super over.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai Indians' skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first on a batting-friendly pitch. However, Rohit's decision to bowl first backfired as Royal Challengers Bangalore were off to a flying start. Bangalore's openers -- Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch -- scored freely and hammered Mumbai's bowlers.

The two went to score their respective fifties to put Bangalore in a commanding position. After Padikkal and Finch, it was AB de Villiers who smashes Mumbai's bowlers, especially Jasprit Bumrah, and scored a quick fifty to help Bangalore set a target of 202 for Mumbai.

However, Mumbai didn't have a good after their skipper Rohit Sharma lost his wicket early in the game. Wickets continued to tumble for Mumbai and at one point, it looked like Bangalore would the match easily. However, Kieron Pollard had other ideas! He, along with Ishan Kishan, ensured that Mumbai stays in the hunt.

The two played their natural game and ensured that Mumbai tied the match. Kishan, who was playing his comeback match, however, missed his century by just 1 run in the process. In the super over of the game, Mumbai managed to score just 7 runs which were chased by Bangalore easily in the end. With this win over Mumbai, Bangalore has climbed to the third spot at the points table of the IPL 2020.

Following the match, Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli expressed his satisfaction over his team's performance. Calling the game a 'roller-coaster', Kohli said that his team need to improve its fielding. "Top quality cricket and games like these, people would love to watch. The changes that we made, make Washi bowl in the PP paid off. Gurkeerat didn't get a chance to bat. The guys showed good character. Outstanding Super Over from him (Saini). He used the yorkers and wide balls to good effect. This should boost us going forward," Kohli said after the match.

Meanwhile, Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma lauded Kishan and Pollard for their efforts and said that they "were not in the game at all when we started off with the bat". "Nothing to take away from RCB they held their nerve more than us. He (Kishan) was drained out and was not comfortable. We thought we could send him but he was not feeling fresh. Hardik is somebody we trust to hit long balls, it is not coming off but we are confident he can pull things off for us. I mean 7 runs you need to have luck on your side, we had to get wickets but there was also an unfortunate boundary. We came back really well and a lot of positives to take away from this game," Rohit said.

Brief Scores:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 201/3 (AB de Villiers 55 NO off 24 balls, Aaron Finch 52 off 35 balls, Devdutt Padikkal 54 off 40 balls, Trent Boult

Mumbai Indians: 201/5 (Ishan Kishan 99 off 58 balls, KIeron Pollard 60 no off 24 balls)

Super Over:

Mumbai Indians: 7/1

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 8/0

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma