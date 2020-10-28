Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets to become the first team to qualify for the playoffs of the Indian Premier League 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: A fiery knock of 79 in 43 balls under pressure and disciplined bowling by Jasprit Bumrah guided Mumbai Indians to a five-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore in game 48 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday. With the win, MI are all but through to the playoffs of IPL 2020.

Chasing a modest target of 165, Mumbai Indians got off to a steady start but briefly lost way after the fifth over with the dismissals of Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan and Saurabh Tiwary. Suryakumar Yadav marched on as wockets tumble at the other end, and sailed the team through the total with a four and with five balls to spare.

With 16 points in 12 matches, it would take but a miracle for Mumbai to not qualify for the playoffs from here, while Bangalore still need to win at least one of its remaining two fixtures to get through.

“Good win, nice to get across the line. We did well with the ball, got them down to an achievable score and then it was nicely followed up, obviously set-up by Surya. It was nice to get rid of AB and Virat, they were the big wickets that needed to be taken, that helped us in the end, made us feel less daunting,” Mumbai Indians’ Trent Boult said after the match





Posted By: Lakshay Raja