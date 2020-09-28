IPL 2020, MI vs RCB: Virat Kohli managed to score just 3 runs in 11 balls against Mumbai Indians on Monday.

Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli's poor in the IPL 2020 continued against Mumbai Indians on Monday after the 31-year-old managed to score just three runs in 11 balls. Kohli has looked woefully out of form in the IPL so far and has managed to score just 18 runs in three innings so far.

In three innings of IPL 2020, the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper has scored 14, 1 and 3 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians respectively. On Monday, Kohli was founding it difficult to connect the ball once again on Monday at the Dubai International Stadium. He, however, tried to increase the run rate and attempted to hit Rahul Chahar but only found Rohit Sharma at extra cover.

After Kohli failed again, fans on social media started trolling the RCB skipper. "Virat Kohli hasn't crossed 25 runs in his last 8 IPL innings," said a user on Twitter.

"Kholiiiiiii WTF !!!!!! THE SAME SHITTT FROM LAST 3 INNINGS !!! YOU WERE THE CAPTAIN OF MY FANTASY TEAM !! SHITT !! SHITT KHOLIII," said another user on Twitter.

"Waiting for virat kohli 1st 4??????????," said another user.

However, some users even came in support of Kohli and urged the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper to come back strongly in his next game.

"Kohli is really in very bad form 8n his entire life....god bless you captain for the future matches," said a user.

"Test no.1 // Odi no.1 // T20 no.1 // The best ever, cricketer real master of cricket With out him india is noting nowadays he will back," said another user.

Trolling Virat Kohli for Scoring 1 Run? Let me remind you that he is the guy who owns the Record of Scoring Most Runs and most Centuries in Single Season! Wait some time and he will show you why he is called as the King #ViratKohli #RCBvKXIP pic.twitter.com/8dWERHgfI4 — ᏒᎧᎷᏋᎧ🕉 (@Romeo_theboss) September 24, 2020

t's been very long since I've seen you struggle like this 💔😞



Hope you get back to form again , yet to hit a single boundary in this tournament 🤧#ViratKohli | #RCB | #RCBVsMI pic.twitter.com/UHKPf5fBRv — Gangsterツ | #டீம்RCB (@Gangster_Offl) September 28, 2020

The Best not at his Best at this moment. #ViratKohli — AGP (@AGPCR7) September 28, 2020

Meanwhile, the 10th match of the IPL 2020 is underway between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. Kohli's side has set a mammoth target of 202 against the Mumbai Indians.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma