Both Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers have seven points in 11 matches and will be eying playoff spot with a win tonight.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Days after suffering defeat in the absence of Rohit Sharma against Rajasthan Royals, Mumbai Indians will look to make a statement when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore in game 48 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Wednesday. Both the teams have seven points in 11 matches and will be eying playoff spot with a win tonight.

Rohit Sharma, who had suffered hamstring injury in match against Kings XI Punjab earlier this month, will not be the part of Mumbai Indians' playing XI against Bangalore, sources told news agency ANI. In the absence of Sharma, the team is unlikely to fiddle with the playing XI. Here is all you need to know about game 48 between MI and RCB:

Pitch Report

Over a month into the Indian Premier League 2020, the pitch at Sheikh Zayed Stadium has not slowed down as much as in Dubai and Sharjah. Team batting first will be eying at least 170 on this pitch,

Weather Forecast

The temperature in Abu Dhabi at the commencement of the match will be 32 degree celsius. The humidity will vary between 50 and 60 per cent during the match hours, and there is no prediction of rain what so ever.

Dream 11

Quinton de Kock (Wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), Suryakumar Yadav, AB de Villiers, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Trent Boult

Probable playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (Wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Saurav Tiwari, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard (C), James Pattinson, Rahul Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Trend Boult

Royal challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Navdeep Saini, Isuzu Udana, Mohammed Siraj, Vuzvendra Chahal

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Saurabh Tiwary, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel (wk), Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa

