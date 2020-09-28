IPL 2020, MI vs RCB: AB de Villiers on Monday became the second overseas batsman to complete 4,500 runs in the history of the IPL.

Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: AB de Villiers, who on Monday scored a fiery 55 against Mumbai Indians, has become second overseas batsman and fifth overall player in the history of the Indian Premier Leagues (IPL) to score 4,500 runs. de Villiers, who retired from international cricket in 2018, has now joined an elite list which includes Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner.

AB de Villiers, who started his IPL career with Delhi Daredevils -- now Delhi Capitals, is only the second overseas player after David Warner to achieve this feat in the cash-rich tournament. The 36-year-old former South African skipper has been in brilliant form for Royal Challengers Bangalore over the last few seasons in the IPL. In 2015, de Villiers had scored 513 runs while he scored nearly 700 runs in 2016. de Villiers also scored 216, 480 and 442 runs in 2017, 2018 and 2019 seasons of the IPL respectively.

Meanwhile, AB de Villiers on Monday scored 55 off 24 balls, helping Royal Challengers Bangalore score 201 at the Dubai International Stadium. His innings had four sixes and as many boundaries as the swift yet brutal assault of Jasprit Bumrah (0/42 in 4 overs) will be remembered for a long time. Apart from de Villiers, Devdutt Paddikal also scored a handy fifty. Padikkal's innings was studded with five boundaries and two sixes and a good stand of 62 runs for the third wicket with De Villiers, who then provided the final flourish as he has been doing for years now.

"It felt amazing (batting with AB de Villiers), I have watched him bat from my teens to be honest, having watched him bat from the stands a few years back to now playing with him, it's a special feeling. It was a dream come true moment for me. The pitch is doing a bit for the spinners, it is a bit sticky and it's gripping for the tweakers- it isn't easy to play shots at times. We will back our bowlers to defend this score," Padikkal said.

