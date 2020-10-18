IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP: The 36th game of the tournament will be played on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab.

Dubai (UAE) | Jagran News Desk: In what will be an intriguing contest, KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab will face a rampaging Mumbai Indians on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in game 36th of the IPL 2020.

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians have looked won the of the best sides in the tournament so far and have won five straight games so far. If they win their match against Kings XI Punjab, it will seal them a spot in the playoffs while a loss for Kings XI Punjab could send them out of contention.

Kings XI Punjab had made a return in their previous game, thanks to an inspiring effort from Chris Gayle. However, their batsmen, apart from KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, have not risen up to the occasion. The bowlers too have failed to perform on regular basis. Barring Mohammad Shami and Ravi Bishnoi, none of the bowlers have inspired confidence, especially in the death overs.

Head-to-head stats of both sides:

The two sides have played 25 games against each other. While Mumbai Indians have emerged victorious on 14 matches, Kings XI Punjab have won 11 games.

Who will win Sunday's game?

The pitch at Dubai International Cricket Stadium has slowed down quite a bit and batting second is proving to be a hard task for most teams in the tournament in Dubai. Looking at this, it is safe to suggest that the team batting first on Sunday will have a greater chance of winning.

Squads of both sides:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma