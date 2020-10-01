Chasing a target of 192, Kings XI Punjab's batting line up came a cropper before Mumbai's bowlers and the team was reduced to just 143 at the end of 20 overs.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Mumbai Indians beat Kings XI Punjab by 48 runs in game 13 of the Indian Premier League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Chasing a target of 192, Punjab's batting line up came a cropper before Mumbai's bowlers and the team was reduced to just 143 at the end of 20 overs.

Invited to bat first, Mumbai lost its first two wickets in the form of Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav in quick succession inside the powerplay. Sharma steadied Mumbai's innings, playing a decisive 70-run knock off 45 balls. Following Sharma's dismissal, a flurry of boundaries by Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard in the final overs of the innings guided Mumbai to 191 at the end of 20 overs. Pollard hammered three sixes off the last three balls of the innings.

Opening for Punjab, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal gave a steady start to the team inside powerplay. Punjab then lost two wickets in quick succession, with Jasprit Bumrah eliminating dangerous Mayank Agarwal for 25 and Nair was dismissing Krunal Pandya for a duck.

Following Rahul's dismissal at 17, Nicholas Pooran tried to steady the innings even as the asking rate kept increasing. Pooran was eventually dismissed for 44. Wickets continued to tumble for Punjab and the team was reduced to just 143 at the end of 20 overs.

"Looking back, we could have been three wins out of four," Punjab skipper KL Rahul said after the match. This game, we made some mistakes. Important we come back stronger."

With the win, Mumbai Indians have taken the top spot in Indian Premier League 2020. Punjab, with its single win in four matches, have been pushed to the sixth spot.

During the Mumbai's innings, skipper Rohit Sharma became the third batsman to score more than 5000 runs in the IPL histroy, with the other two being Chennai Super Kings' Suresh Raina and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja