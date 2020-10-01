IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP: Rohit Sharma on Thursday became the third batsman in the IPL to score 5,000 runs.

Abu Dhabi (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Rohit Sharma on Thursday became the third batsman in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to score 5,000 runs in the tournament. Rohit, who is currently the skipper of Mumbai Indians, achieved this feat against Kings XI Punjab at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Rohit, 33, is only the third batsman after Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli and Chennai Super Kings' Suresh Raina to achieve this feat. Rohit was just two runs away from this landmark and the Mumbai Indians skipper achieved this feat with easy in the 13th game of the IPL 2020.

He achieved this feat when he smashed Kings XI Punjab's Mohammed Shami for a beautiful four towards the off-side.

Rohit has played 192 matches in the IPL, scoring more than 5,000 runs at an average of 31.70 and at a strike rate of 130.85. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has scored has scored 5427 runs in 179 IPL matches while Suresh Raina has 5368 runs in 193 matches of the IPL.

Meanwhile, the 13th game of the IPL 2020 is underway between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab in Abu Dhabi. Earlier in the day, Punjab skipper KL Rahul won the toss and elected to field first. After the toss, Rohit praised his team for its performance in the last game and said that he only wanted to bat first in Abu Dhabi.

"We played good cricket here batting first in the last game, so we just need to put up a good performance. The talk before the tournament for us was to focus on the basics of batting, bowling and fielding and our preparations were good. We back ourselves to do whatever is thrown at us. We are playing the same team," Rohit said.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma