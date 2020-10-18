New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday witnessed unprecedented scenes as KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab beat Mumbai Indians in the second super over of game 36 of the Indian Premier League 2020. KL Rahul played a captain's knock of 77 to guide his team to a tie from a losing position. The match went into the super over, only to be tied again when both teams coud score only five runs off six balls.

The tie headed the game into the second super over as per the amended rules by the ICC, and from there Punjab clinched the win to keep their playoffs hopes alive.

“This kind of a match will do down in history,” said Kings XI Punjab’s Mayank Agarwal after the match. “Having an opportunity to learn from the game’s greats is quite incredible. KL is a wonderful player and the kind of performance he’s put forth as a captain so consistently is incredible. We aren’t talking about the points table, and it’s about taking it one game at a time.”

Chris Gayle began Punjab's 12 run chase in the second Super over with a six off a full toss delivery by Trent Boult. Agarwal then scored a four and a single to clinch the game for his side. This is Punjab's third win in nine matches and while the team is still placed at the bottom of the points table, their hopes for playoffs are still alive.

“It is not the first time, i’m getting used to it but we’ll take the two points however they come,” said winning captain KL Rahul. “It doesn’t always happen so you don’t know how to stay balanced in a situation like this. We have put in some really amazing performances even in the games we lost. We’re trying to come back harder in each game and wins like these help.”

Opting to bat first, Mumbai got off to a poor start, losing their top order inside the powerplay. Quinton de Kock steadied the innings in the middle overs, scoring 53 off 43 balls. A blistering knock by Kieron Pollard guided the team to 176 -- a total that was equalled by Punjab owing to a phenomenal innings of 77 by KL Rahul under pressure.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja