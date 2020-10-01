New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Jamaican cricketer Chris Gayle was not picked in the Kings XI Punjab's playing XI for game 13 of the Indian Premier League 2020 against Mumbai Indians at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday. Gayle, who is regarded one of the best T-20 batsmen in the world, has not yet played a single match in the IPL 2020.

Kings XI Punjab have won just one out of its first three games, though its openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have been in phenomenal form in the tournament so far and has scored a ton a piece.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja