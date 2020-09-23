Chasing the mammoth target, KKR lost both its openers early. Dinesh Karthik and Nitish Rana tried to provide stability to the innings but they were dismissed in the 11th and 12th of the match. Wickets continued to tumble for KKR and the team could only manage to score 146 runs.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs in the Match 5 of the Indian Premier League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. A majestic 80-run stand by Rohit Sharma coupled with Suryakumar Yadav’s 47 guided Mumbai Indians to 195 at the end of 20 overs.

Chasing the mammoth target, KKR lost both its openers early. Dinesh Karthik and Nitish Rana tried to provide stability to the innings but they were dismissed in the 11th and 12th over of the match. Wickets continued to tumble for KKR and the team could only manage to score 146 runs.

Batting first, Mumbai lost its opener Quinton de Kock for just 1 in the second over of the match. Three back to back fours by Suryakumar Yadav and two consecutive sixes by Rohit Sharma accelerated Mumbai's innings and the team had scored 60 runs off the first six overs. Sharma smashed his half-century off just 39 balls, while Yadav was dismissed for 47.

During his innings, Sharma became the fourth player to score 200 sixes in the IPL history, with the other three being Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, and MS Dhoni. At the time of his dismissal at 80, he was just 10 runs short of reaching 5000 runs in the IPL. Only Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli and Chennai Super Kings' star batsman Suresh Raina has more than 5000 runs in the IPL.

Following Sharma's dismissal, Hardik Pandya took up the charge and it felt that Mumbai would easily cross 200. Pandya was dismissed in the 19th over when he hit his own wicket while facing Andre Russell, following which the team managed 195 runs.

Chasing the mammoth target, Kolkata lost its openers Sunil Narine and Shubman Gill early. Dinesh Karthik and Nitish Rana tried to stabalise the innings but the asking rate kept Mumbai on top. The two were dismissed in the 11th and 12th over of the match, just when they were beginning to look threatening. Wickets continued to tumble for Kolkata and they could only manage to score 146 runs at a loss of nine wickets.





Posted By: Lakshay Raja