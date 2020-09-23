Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma scored a fiery half-century off just 39 balls against Mumbai Indians in the March 5 of the Indian Premier League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Sharma brought up his fifty shortly after SuryaKumar Yadav was run-out on 47. The two players steered the Mumbai Indians' innings after the early dismissal of Quinton de Kock.

This is the second match of the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League 2020. The team had lost its opening encounter against Chennai Super Kings on Saturday.

