New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Mumbai Indians posted 195 at the loss of five wickets in 20 overs against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Match 5 of the Indian Premier League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Skipper Rohit Sharma scored 80 runs in just 54 balls, while Suryakumar Yadav played an impressive innings of 47.

Batting first, Mumbai lost its opener Quinton de Kock in the second over the match for just 1. Sharma and Yadav stabalised the innings after de Kock's departure. The team looked comfortable at a point to go past 200, but quick dismissals in the final overs restricted the team to 195.

During the innings, Rohit Sharma became fourth player and second Indian player to hit 200 sixes in the IPL history. At the time of his dismissal, he was just 10 runs short of scoring 5000 runs in the tournament history. He would have been the third player to join the list after Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli and Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina.

Following Rohit's dismissal, Hardik Pandya tried to take up the charge but he was hit-wicket during the 19th over of the match. Mumbai Indians settled for 195 even though it seemed at one point that they will comfortably cross the score of 200.

Mumbai Indians went ahead with the same line-up for the match even though they had been defeated by Chennai Super Kings in their first encounter of the tournament on Saturday.

The thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League is being played at United Arab Emirates, nearly six month after it was indefinitely delayed amid the threat of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent unavailability of the players.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja