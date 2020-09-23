Rohit is also just six sixes away from completing 200 sixes in the IPL.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is just 90 runs away from scoring 5000 runs in the history of Indian Premier League. He will be the third player to join the list after Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli and Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina.

33-year old Sharma is also just six sixes away from completing 200 sixes in the Indian Premier League. The Mumbai Indians skipper has appeared in 190 IPL matches and scored 4910 runs with an average of over 31 and a strike rate of 130.

Sharma has scored one century and 36 half centuries in the IPL history.

Mumbai Indians locked horns with Dinesh-Karthik led Kolkata Knight Riders in their second match of the Indian Premier League at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The two sides have faced each other 25 times in the history of the IPL, of which Mumbai Indians have won 19 times.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja