New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: A fiery knock of 78 in 44 balls by Quinton de Kock guided Mumbai Indians to an emphatic eight-wicket win over Kolkata Knight Riders in game 32 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday. Chasing a modest total of 149, Mumbai Indians got off to an excellent start, with opening batsmen Rohit Sharma and de Kock bringing up team’s fifty inside the powerplay itself.

Sharma was dismissed by Shivam Mavi for 35 in the 11th over of the match, though Mumbai was well on its course to an emphatic win by then. A flurry of boundaries by de Kock and Hardik Pandya finished the game in the 17th over of the match.

“We weren’t in the race at all really, being four or five down. Managed to get a score on the board but when Mumbai play like that, they are hard to stop,” said KKR captain Eoin Morgan after the defeat. “Guys fought hard but just not enough runs on the board. We are trying to adopt according to the situations. Don’t think it would have made much difference today.”

Opting to bat first, Kolkata Knight Riders lost its opener Rahul Tripathi in the third over following an excellent catch by Suryakumar Yadav at the backward point. Wickets continued to tumble for the team in the first ten overs, and they were five down with just 61 on the scoreboard. Eoin Morgan and Pat Cummins steadied the innings and guided the team to a respectable total of 149, which proved to be too less.

With the win, Mumbai indians have climbed to the top of the points table again. The four-time defending champions have twelve points in eight matches and a net run rate of +1.353. Kolkata are still placed fourth, with four points in eight matchs and a net run rate of -0.684.

This was Morgan's first match for Kolkata as the skipper. Dinesh Karthik had set aside his captaincy to concentrate on his batting, though he was dismissed cheaply for just four runs by Rahul Chahar.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja