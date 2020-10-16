Dinesh Karthik stepped down as the captain of Kolkata Knight Riders to focus on his batting for the remaining matches of Indian Premier League 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Kolkata Knight Riders’ newly-appointed skipper Eoin Morgan said it was incredibly selfless and courageous of Dinesh Karthik to set aside his captaincy and focus on his batting for the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League 2020. Speaking ahead of the contest against Mumbai Indians, Morgan, who was earlier the vice-captain of KKR, said he is delighted to continue the leadership role for the team.

“DK (Dinesh Karthik) informed yesterday that he would like to step back and focus on his batting as he feels that’s the best option for the team. It’s incredibly selfless and it also shows a lot of courage for him to do that, putting the team first ahead of him being skipper,” Morgan said ahead of the toss.

“I am delighted to continue the leadership role within the side, obviously captain and not vice captain, but hopefully continue to work alongside our players,” he added.

Karthik decided to step down as the captain of KKR to focus on his batting. The team is currently placed fourth on the points table, with four wins in seven matches.

“We have a lot of young guys coming through that lead from the front — Gill, Rana to name a few,” Morgan went on. “Nagarkoti stepped up in different stages and we have an abundance of overseas players to lead us as well. Between myself and Dinesh, captain and vice captain, we can be at the forefront of that but the driving engine is the other guys behind us.”

