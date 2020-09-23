Pandya was beginning to look dangerous in the final overs of the Mumbai Indians’ innings and was expected to take the team’s total past 200, when, in a bizarre incident, he chipped off the bail while facing Russell in the 19th over of the match.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Mumbai Indians star all-rounder Hardik Pandya hit his own wickets while facing Kolkata Knight Riders’ Andre Russell in the March 5 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The Mumbai-based franchise managed 195 following Pandya’s dismissal.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja