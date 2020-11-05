New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah gave telling opening blows as Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 57 runs in the qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. With the win, the Rohit Sharma-men have qualified for the IPL 2020 final.

Chasing a total of 201, Delhi got off to a horrible start, as its top-order batsmen Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, and Shikhar Dhawan were dismissed by Boult and Bumrah for ducks. The team was three down after two overs without a run on the scoreboard. Skipper Shreyas Iyer briefly tried to steady the innings in the powerplay but was dismissed by Bumrah in the fourth over. Marcus Stoinis fought a lone battle in the middle order, though the asking rate kept Mumbai on top throughout the run chase.

“I don’t want to speak negatively about the team, but going forward it’s important to come with a strong mindset,” DC skipper Shreyas Iyer said after the match. “It’s never too late, and we’ll see to it that we come back strongly. I think we were on top when we got two quick wickets, and they were 102-4. We could have capitalised more at that time, and gotten two more wickets — maybe we could’ve chased around 170, but it’s part and parcel of the game.”

Batting first, Mumbai got off to a poor start, losing opener Rohit Sharma for a duck -- his 13th in the history of IPL. Delhi was well on top until the 15th over of the match and it looked they will restrict Mumbai to 170. However, fiery knocks by Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya propelled the team to 200.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja