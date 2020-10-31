New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Jasprit Bumrah breathed fire at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium as Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 9 wickets in game 51 of the Indian Premier League 2020 on Saturday. This is Delhi's fourth consecutive loss in the tournament and the team now has a worse net run rate than Kings XI Punjab.

Chasing a total of 111, Mumbai got off to a solid start, with openers Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan bringing up 50-run stand once again. The latter marched on after Kock was dismissed by Anrich Nortje, and together with Suryakumar Yadav, sailed the team through the target in the 15th over itself with nine wickets to spare.

“Obviously, we fell short of reading the wicket,” Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer said after the match. “We weren’t upto the mark right from the start and those wickets in the powerplay took down the momentum from us. It was important for a few of us to come and build partnerships but it happened in bits and pieces. There are lots of flaws to be pointed out to, but we gotta believe in ourselves and be strong headed, alto to be positive.”

Invited to bat first, Delhi got off to a poor start, losing its opener Shikhar Dhawan for a duck again. Wickets continued to tumble for the team in regular intervals and no player could score more than 25 runs. Jasprit Bumrah and Anrich Nortje both took three wickets to restrict the Shreyas Iyer-men to just 110.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja