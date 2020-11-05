IPL 2020, MI vs DC: While Mumbai Indians have won the cash-rich league four times, Delhi Capitals are yet to reach the finals of the tournament.

Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: With an aim to reach IPL finals for the first time, Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians on Thursday in qualifier one of the tournament at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

While the Mumbai Indians head to qualifier one as clear favourites, the Delhi Capitals, which had suffered a loss of form in the midway of the tournament, have regained the momentum and would look to seal a place in the finals.

The Mumbai Indians, under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, have won the IPL four times -- 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. The Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, is one of the three teams in the IPL history who have not won the cash-rich league. However, Shreyas Iyer's side have looked one of the promising teams in this year IPL and have caused some massive upsets in the tournament.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians like always have looked one of the best sides in the tournament. From batting to bowling to fielding, Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians have performed in every department, heading to qualifier one as clear favourites.

Here's a look at Mumbai Indians' record in playoffs:

Since 2010, Mumbai Indians have played 11 IPL qualifiers, winning six and losing five. Out of those 11 matches, they have reached the finals of the tournament five times, winning five IPL titles.

* IPL 2010: Defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in the semi-final

* IPL 2011: Defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in Eliminator but lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore in Qualifier 2

* IPL 2012: Lost to Chennai Super Kings in Eliminator

* IPL 2013: Lost to Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 but defeated Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2

* IPL 2014: Lost to Chennai Super Kings in Eliminator

* IPL 2015: Defeated Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1

* IPL 2017: Lost to Rising Pune Stars in Qualifier 1 but defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 2

* IPL 2019: Defeated Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1

Here's a look at Delhi Capitals' record in playoffs:

Unlike Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals have not frequently reached the playoffs of the tournament. From 2008, they have reached the playoffs of the tournament only four times.

* IPL 2008: Lost to Rajasthan Royals in the semi-final

* IPL 2009: Lost to Deccan Chargers in the semi-final

* IPL 2012: Lot to Kolkata Knight Riders in Qualifier 1, lost to Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 2

* IPL 2019: Beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Eliminator, lost to Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 2

Meanwhile, the two sides have expressed their confidence ahead of the qualifier one. "You keep doing well, I know you want to remember those performances, but it is always nice to forget what has happened and focus on the present," Mumbai Indians captain Rohit said.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma