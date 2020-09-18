Chennai will face Defending Champions Mumbai in the opening match of the tournament.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The thirteenth edition of the Indian T-20 league is set to begin in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday. Defending champions Mumbai will face previous year’s runners up Chennai in the opening match of the tournament tomorrow in Abu Dhabi

The tournament was delayed by nearly six months amid the threat of the coronavirus pandemic and the consequent unavailability of the foreign players. Chennai and Mumbai will be facing each other after a dramatic 2019 season final where latter had beaten the former by one run to lift the trophy for the record fourth time. Here’s all you need to know about the live telecast of the match.

Where can you watch the matches lives on you TV?

The matches will be live telecasted by Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi in India.

How can you watch matches live online?

Disney+Hotstar VIP will provide live streaming of all the matches. You will have to purchase the annual subscription of the VIP pack for Rs 399. In addition to providing seamless IPL experience, the play has several blockbuster bollywood movies on offer.

If you are a Jio prepaid user, you can pick Jio Cricket Pack for Rs 401 that will give you Disney + Hotstar VIP subscription free of cost with 3GB of high-speed internet data per day and unlimited voice calls for the validity of 28 days. Similar Airtel plans for Rs 448 and Rs 599 are also on offer.

When will the match begin?

The opening match of the tournament will begin at 7:30 pm (IST) on Saturday. A total of 10 matches will be played during the afternoon (3:30 pm slot) during the 53-day tournament, while the remaining will begin at 7:30 pm.

Which stadiums will host the matches in UAE?

The entire tournament will be played at 3 venues — Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Sheikh Zayed Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja