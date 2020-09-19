Chasing a target of 163 runs, the CSK lost its openers Shane Watson and Murali Vijay within the first two overs. Watson was dismissed by Mumbai Indians' star bowler Trent Boult at just four, while Vijay was dismissed by James Pattinson in the second over of the innings.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Chennai Super Kings beat Mumbai Indians by 5 wickets in the opening match of the Indian Premier League played in United Arab Emirates' capital Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Chasing a target of 163 runs, the CSK lost its openers Shane Watson and Murali Vijay within the first two overs. Watson was dismissed by Mumbai Indians' star bowler Trent Boult at just four, while Vijay was dismissed by James Pattinson in the second over of the innings.

A steady partnership between Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis brought Chennai Super Kings back in the game after early dismissals. Rayudu was caught and bold by Rahul Chahar in the sixteenth over of the match. With still over 40 runs to make, Mumbai Indians briefly sensed a chance but Plessis's 58 not out comfortably sailed the team through.

Chennai had won the toss and opted to bowl first. Despite an impressive 50 plus run partnership between opening batsmen Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock, Mumbai Indian managed to score only 162 runs at a loss of nine wickets. Rohit was dismissed by Chawla in his first over for 12 runs, while de Kock was dismissed by Sam Curran.

Tiwary and Suryakumar Yadav carried the innings forward after the team lost its openers and the team was scoring at a run rate of 9.22 by the end of the ninth over. The team lost its third wicket when Chahar dismissed Suryakumar Yadav for 17 runs in the 11th over of the match.

Saurabh Tiwari played an impressive innings of 42 runs, though a double strike by Ravindra Jadeja in a single over put CSK on the top.

This was the first match of the thirteenth edition of the T-20 league. The match was played in United Arab Emirates's capital Abu Dhabi, nearly six months after the tournament was indefinitely suspended amid the threat of coronavirus and the subsequent unavailability of the foreign players.

The match marked the return of former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, nearly fourteen months after India’s defeat in the semi finals of the 2019 World Cup.

Ahead of the tournament, Chennai team had faced a couple of setbacks, first when two of its players had tested positive for coronavirus upon reaching Dubai, and later when its star players Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh had pulled out of the tournament citing personal reasons.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja