New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Nearly fourteen months after India’s defeat in the semi finals of the 2019 World Cup, former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday returned to the competitive cricket matches with the Indian Premier League opener between his team Chennai Super Kings and Defending Champions Mumbai Indians.

Dhoni had announced his retirement from the international cricket last month. In the backdrop of the announcement, some media reports have also suggested that the captain cool of Indian cricket might be playing his last IPL.

The former skipper had last played a competitive cricket in the semi-finals of the 2019 cricket world cup where India was defeated by New Zealand. Fans were expecting that Dhoni will continue playing the international cricket until at least 2021 T-20 world cup.

The player returned to the cricket field in the opening match of the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. The match was played at United Arab Emirates' capital Abu Dhabi.

The tournament had been delayed by nearly six months amid the threat of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent unavailability of foreign players. Players and support staff members participating in the tournament are living inside a bio-security bubble and will have to follow strict protocols while in it.

Ahead of the tournament, Chennai team had faced a couple of setbacks, first when two of its players had tested positive for coronavirus upon reaching Dubai, and later when its star players Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh had pulled out of the tournament citing personal reasons. Raina has been a pillar for Chennai in the middle order over the years but his decision of not playing in the BCCI’s T20 league has left a huge void in the team.

