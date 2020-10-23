Imran Tahir had not played a single match for CSK in the Indian Premier League 2020 so far even though he had been the highest wicket taker in the 12th edition of the cash-rich league.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Chennai Super Kings bowler Imran Tahir found a spot in the team’s playing XI for the must-win match clash against Mumbai Indians on Friday after having warmed the bench for the first ten matches of the Indian Premier League 2020.

Tahir had not played a single match for CSK so far even though he had been the highest wicket taker in the 12th edition of the cash-rich league. Chennai has has a poor outing in IPL 2020 so far and sit at the bottom of the points table with just three wins in their first ten matches.

Last week, Tahir had shared a heartfelt post on Twitter, saying he is happy to sit outside and carry the drinks for his team as long as they are winning.

“When I used to play, many players carried drinks for now. Now when deserving players are in the field it’s my duty to return favours. It’s not about me playing or not, it’s about my team winning. If i get a chance, I will do my best but for me team is important,” Tahir had tweeted.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja