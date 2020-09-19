IPL 2020, MI vs CSK: Dhoni, who won the toss against Mumbai Indians at the tournament opener, joked whether he "could have a slip in line with social distancing".

Abu Dhabi (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh, who returned to cricket field after more than a year, on Saturday shared a hilarious joke during the toss of the opening match of the IPL 2020.

Dhoni, who won the toss against Mumbai Indians at the tournament opener, joked whether he "could have a slip in line with social distancing". The 39-year-old's hilarious joke came after commentator Murali Karthik asked what would he do after winning the toss.

"Wanted to know if we can have a slip (in line with social distancing). Will bowl first. Late evening you get dew. Also to keep wicket in good condition they water it, so it tends to be tacky at the start," Dhoni said during the toss.

Speaking about the mandatory quaratine of the IPL teams in the UAE, Dhoni lauded his team members and said that it allowed the players to keep themselves fit, noting that "each individual used that time well and nobody was disappointed or frustrated".

"Have the liberty during lockdown to spend time on yourself to keep fit. Have to applaud every member of the squad. First six days in quarantine is very difficult. Felt each individual used that time well and nobody was disappointed or frustrated. The practice facilities were very good," the former Indian captain said.

"After the first 14 days it was nice to get out. Being a gentleman's game you don't think about revenge (against MI). You think about the mistakes you made," he added.

Talking about his team for the tournament opener, Dhoni said that the four overseas players who are playing Saturday's game are Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran and Lungi Ngidi.

The 13th season of the IPL began on Saturday and will be held in the UAE this year because of the ongoing coronavirus crisis. The first match is being played between last years' champions Mumbai Indians and runner-ups Chennai Super Kings.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma