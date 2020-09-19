IPL 2020, MI vs CSK: Dhoni, who won the toss in IPL 2020 opener against Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians, said that "it was nice to get out" after the first 14 days, noting that the practice facilities were very good.

Abu Dhabi (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who returned to the cricket field on Saturday after a 14 month hiatus, admitted that staying in self isolation for the first six days was difficult.

"First six days in quarantine is very difficult. You are with your family and suddenly you have to stay in a separate room... felt each individual used that time well and nobody was disappointed or frustrated," said Dhoni.

According to protocols issued by the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI), all teams had to quarantine for six days in Dubai and 14-days in Abu Dhabi. However, the self-isolation period of the Dhoni-led CSK was increased to September 1 after two of its players -- Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad -- tested positive for the highly contagious coronavirus.

Speaking about he spent his time during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, the former Indian skipper said that he worked on his fitness during that period in India.

"Have the liberty during lockdown to spend time on yourself to keep fit. Have to applaud every member of the squad for utilising the time well," the 39-year-old said.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma, the four-time champions Mumbai Indians skipper, said that adapting to the conditions in the UAE will be the key, adding that "pitches for the practice matches will be similar to what we'll get here".

"We have been here for few weeks, so understand conditions better. Before coming here, we had a camp in Mumbai. Also had quality practice out here in Abu Dhabi. Key here will be to understand conditions," he said.

"We just have two members from that squad, so it is a new set up now. The way we've been playing cricket for the last couple of years, it has been good. All in all we've had good preparation. Now all about execution," Rohit said when asked if it plays on the mind in any way.

The 13th season of the IPL will be played in the UAE this year due to coronavirus pandemic. The 53-day tournament -- which will be held in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah -- will conclude on November 10.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma