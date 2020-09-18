Defending Champions Mumbai will take on MS Dhoni-led Chennai team in the opening match of the T-20 league on Saturday

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The thirteen edition of the Indian Premier League will kick off on Saturday in the United Arab Emirates, with Defending Champions Mumbai taking on MS Dhoni-led Chennai team in the opening match.

All eyes will be on former Indian skipper MS Dhoni, who will be playing his first competitive match nearly 14 months after India’s defeat to New Zealand in the semi finals of the 2019 cricket World Cup.

The star-studded fixture is expected to be an exciting watch. The match will be telecasted live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi in India. In addition, Disney+Hotstar VIP will provide live streaming of the matches.

Time/ Venue:



The match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in UAE’s capital Abu Dhabi from 7:30 pm (IST)

Team News:

Chennai: Chennai team’s CEO Kasi Viswanathan has said that their star players Sam Curran and Josh Hazlewood will be available for Saturday’s match against defending champions Mumbai if their test reports come negative on Friday. This has come as a huge relief for the team that will be playing this year without two of its star players — Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh

Mumbai: Mumbai will be playing this season without its star bowler latish Malinga. The Sri Lankan pacer has been replaced by Australian speedster James Pattinson

Probable Xi for both sides:

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan (Wk), Surya Kumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Chennai: Shane Watson, M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, MS Dhoni (Captain, WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, , Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar

Dream 11:

Rohit Sharma, Shane Watson, Quinton de Kock, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (wk), Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Trent Boult, Imran Tahir, Jasprit Bumrah

