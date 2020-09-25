Delhi Capitals will be aiming to maintain their winnings start after snatching victory from the jaws of defeat against Kings XI Punjab in the Super Over of Match 2 last week, while Chennai Super Kings will be hoping to bounce back into the tournament after loss against Rajasthan Royals.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Delhi Capitals in Game 7 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday. Delhi will be aiming to maintain their winnings start after snatching victory from the jaws of defeat against Kings XI Punjab in the Super Over of Match 2 last week, while Chennai will be hoping to bounce back into the tournament after loss against Rajasthan Royals.

It remains to be seen whether Ravichandran Ashwin will be part of Delhi Capitals’ playing XI. The spinner had suffered shoulder injury during match against Kings XI Punjab last week. With victory in the last match, Delhi Capitals will be confident heading into the clash with CSK, though the team has a poor record against the Chennai-based franchise in the IPL history. Of the 21 matches played between the two teams, Delhi has won only 6.

Here are the latest updates from Match 7 of the Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals:

Piyush Chawla eliminates Delhi openers in successive overs; Chennai back in game



Piyush Chawla has dismissed for 64. Credits to MS Dhoni for the great stumping. Both the Delhi openers are eliminated and Chennai Super Kings has bounced back in the game.

Chawla breaks partnership, Dhawan dismissed for 35

Wicket! Piyush Chawla has broken the partnership just when it was beginning to look really threatening. Dhawan is gone for 35.

Prithvi Shaw’s 35-ball half-century puts Delhi Capitals on top

Prithvi Shaw brough up his half century in just 35 balls. The partnership is looking threatening at the moment.

Prithvi Shaw approaches half-century, Delhi Capitals off to a solid start



Prithvi Shaw is approaching his half-century in match against Chennai Super Kings. Delhi Capitals are off to a solid start.

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan give steady start to Delhi

Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan have given a steady start to Delhi Capitals. The team has scored 36 runs at the end of six overs without a loss of wickets. Chennai had won the toss and opted to bowl first.

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan begin Delhi Capitals' innings

Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan begin Delhi Capitals' innings in Match 7 against Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Deepak Chahar is with the new ball.

Playing XI for both teams

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Josh Hazlewood, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla

No Ashwin in Delhi Capitals' playing XI

Ravichandran Ashwin is not the part of Delhi Capitals' playing XI tonight. The spinner had suffered shoulder injury during match against Kings XI Punjab last week.

Chennai Super Kings opt to bowl against Delhi Capitals

Chennai Super Kings have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Delhi Capitals in Match 7 of the Indian Premier League

Toss at 7 pm

The toss between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals will be held at 7 pm (IST).

Squads:



Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (captain, wk), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma



Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Alex Carey (wk), Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harshal Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav

