New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and again decided to field first against Rajasthan Royals in the fourth match of the IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE. Dhoni's decision might help his team in chasing as the pitch in Sharjah is more batting than the pitches in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Chennai Super Kings had already won the tournament opener on Saturday against the defending champions Mumbai Indians. CSK defeated Mumbai with 5 wickets in hand.

The Rajasthan Royals are high on confidence with their skipper Steve Smith joining for their starting match of the tournament. Smith who recovered from a concussion was ruled out of the recently held Australia vs England series. However, Joss Buttler has not been included in the team due to his mandatory quarantine period. Yashaswi Jaiswal, replacing Buttler, has made his debut in the match.

Here are the Latest Updates from IPL 2020, RR vs CSK:

Another blow for Rajasthan, Piyush Chawla scalps Robin Uthappa at 5. Rajasthan 149 for 4.

Skipper Steve Smith completed his fifty, however, Rajasthan suffered two breakthroughs in one over. While Lungi Ingidi got Sanju Samson with a brilliant catch from Deepak Chahar on display, David Miller, without playing a ball got run-out. Now after 14 over Rajasthan are at 149 for three.

The Rajasthan Royals started their campaign with a bang and posted 96 runs at the scoreboard after the completion of 8 overs. Sanju Samson's 19 ball fifty puts the Rajasthan Royals on top. In his 57-run innings, Samson has hit 7 sixes. Smith on the other hand is just fabulous. He has scored 31 off 22 deliveries after the completion of 8 overs.

Sanju Samson quickfire fifty helps Rajasthan get back into the game. He completed his fifty in 19 balls.

Debutant Yashaswi Jaiswal departs for 6. Early blow for Rajasthan Royals

RR vs CSK Today’s Probable Playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals:

Robin Uthappa, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steve Smith (c), Sanju Samson (wk), Riyan Parag, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Ankit Rajpoot/Jaydev Unadkat.

Chennai Super Kings:

Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (c)(wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi.

